A devastating fire broke out at the River Valley Shophouse in Singapore on Tuesday morning, killing a 10-year-old girl and injuring more than 15 people, including Mark Shankar Pawanovich, son of Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan. Mark suffered injuries to his hands and legs and faced breathing difficulties after inhaling smoke during the fire.

The River Valley Shophouse, which houses various educational institutions and enrichment centres, was home to Mark’s school. The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) rescued over 80 people from the building, admitting 5 adults and 15 children, including Mark, to the KK Women’s and Children’s Hospital. Sadly, the young girl, aged 10, passed away while receiving treatment. Further details about her identity are yet to be disclosed.

Despite the tragic incident involving his son, Pawan Kalyan, who is currently on a developmental tour in the Alluri Sitarama Raju district of Andhra Pradesh, decided to complete his tour before flying to Singapore. Mark was born to Pawan Kalyan and his wife Anna Lezhneva in October 2017. Pawan Kalyan plans to fly to Singapore in a special flight today after concluding his tour.