Day 1 BO Collection: Slow Start for Rajkummar Rao's Srikanth

The film "Srikanth" is making quite a buzz in the Bollywood industry. It features Rajkummar Rao, Alaya F, Jyothika, and Sharad Kelkar, and looks very promising. It opened to a great start with a box office collection of Rs 2.25 crores, which is more than what other films like '12th Fail,' 'Laapataa Ladies,' 'Madgaon Express,' and 'Swatantrya Veer Savarkar' earned. This start is an indication of the movie's potential. It has filled the audience with hope and optimism.

The initial collections of "12th Fail" and "Laapataa Ladies" were modest, but they eventually earned significant box office revenue. Similarly, "Madgaon Express" and "Swatantrya Veer Savarkar" achieved twentyfold returns on their opening numbers, indicating the potential for "Srikanth" to replicate this success.

The real test for "Srikanth" will be on Monday when we will know if audiences are genuinely liking the movie or if it was just a weekend craze. However, the movie's strong start gives us confidence that it might perform well.

"Srikanth" is not a big-budget movie, but it has already recovered its investment through digital and other rights. Any additional box office revenue would be a bonus. The movie needs to surpass the 50-crore mark to be deemed a hit. It was released alongside "Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes," but both movies are performing well without directly competing. They cater to different audiences, and there is enough market space for both to succeed.