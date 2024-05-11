How Adarsh Gourav finds rejuvenation in music amid demanding shoots

Mumbai, May 11 (IANS) Actor Adarsh Gourav, who was recently seen in the streaming film 'Woh Bhi Din The', and recently released two albums, 'Kho Gaye' and 'Ishq Nachaawe', shared that music gives him much-needed solace.

Adarsh's seamless transition between acting and music has earned admiration and acclaim from both the film and music industries.

Reflecting on his dual passions, Adarsh shared: "Amid the chaos of filming 'Alien' and striving for perfection in my craft, music has been my constant companion. It's where I find refuge and rejuvenation amid the demanding schedules. The ability to express myself through both acting and music is truly a blessing."

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor will be seen in the upcoming science fiction horror television series 'Alien'.

Written and directed by Noah Hawley, the series is based on the 'Alien' franchise.

It will serve as a prequel and will be set three decades before the events of the 1979 film ‘Alien’.

