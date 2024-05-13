Telugu stars Ram Charan, Mahesh Babu cast their votes in Hyderabad

Mumbai, May 13 (IANS) Telugu stars Ram Charan, who is gearing up for his film ‘Game Changer’, and Mahesh Babu, who was recently seen in ‘Guntur Kaaram’, fulfilled their duties as citizens as they cast their votes in Hyderabad in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections.

Ram Charan went to the Jubilee Hills Club polling station along with his wife Upasana Kamineni Konidela to cast his vote around 2:30 pm on Monday.

After casting his vote the actor was seen posing for the paparazzi stationed at the venue. He was seen wearing a white shirt with a mandarin collar and white pants.

He rounded up his look with a pair of sunglasses.

Earlier, Ram Charan met the Jana Sena Party Chief and his uncle Pawan Kalyan in Pithapuram and appealed to the people to vote for him.

Mahesh Babu and his wife, Namrata Shirodkar, also exercised their right to vote as they cast their vote in Hyderabad.

Mahesh Babu was seen donning a blue coloured t-shirt and pants, and a cap.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.