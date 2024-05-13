Petrol pump assault case: One held, NBW issued against Amanatullah Khan and son

Noida, May 13 (IANS) Police on Monday arrested a close aide of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Amanatullah Khan in connection with a case in which the employees of a petrol pump in Noida Sector 95 were thrashed by the MLA’s son.

The accused has been identified as 50-year-old Iqrar Ahmed, the manager of Amanatullah Khan.

Meanwhile, the police also issued NBW against the MLA, his son Anas and one other accused Abu Bakar.

The police have now added non-bailable sections to the registered FIR.

With the help of local intelligence and electronic surveillance, Noida Police arrested Iqrar Ahmed, the wanted accused in this case, from near the border of Kalindi Kunj.

The police said Iqrar Ahmed, a native of Hapur district, was currently living in the office of MLA Amanatullah Khan in Okhla.

The incident took place on May 7 after an altercation broke out between the two sides. The video of the incident had also gone viral on social media.

In the CCTV footage, the AAP leader’s son and his aides could be seen jumping the queue at the petrol pump and then thrashing the staff after a heated exchange.

As per the media report, Amanatullah Khan also reached the fuel station after the fracas and threatened the fuel station employees.

The police have booked the father-son duo in the case and are searching for them.

