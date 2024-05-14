Watch: Rashmika Mandanna Asked To Remove Her Mask, Here's Her Reaction!

Rashmika Mandanna, the youth's heartthrob, caused a frenzy among the media with a stunning appearance at the Versova Jetty in Mumbai. Dressed in a chic and elegant outfit, she engaged with the paparazzi while maintaining a hint of privacy with a stylish face mask, adding an air of mystery to her presence.

The media's anticipation reached a peak as Rashmika arrived, and their patience was rewarded with a lively interaction with the star. Despite the dust storm and long wait, she graciously obliged their request to remove her mask for photographs, leading to a delightful exchange. With the support of her security and staff, she navigated the crowd effortlessly, leaving a trail of excitement in her wake.

Additionally, Rashmika has confirmed her roles in highly anticipated films, including starring alongside Salman Khan in 'Sikandar,' set for release on Eid 2025, and featuring in Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa 2: The Rule,' scheduled for August 15, 2024.

Not stopping there, she has also signed on for the Dhanush starrer 'Kubera' and will take the lead in the woman-centric film 'The Girlfriend,' portraying a college-going girl. Get ready for an exhilarating cinematic journey with Rashmika Mandanna!