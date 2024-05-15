Video: Disha Patani’s Memories from Thailand - Jaw Dropping!

Disha Patani shares glimpses from her trip to Thailand with her friends on her Instagram handle. She took the trip with celebrity makeup artist Séverine Perina, celebrity hairstylist Humera Shaikh, and others.

Her recent posts are filled with photos, including her soaking in the sun while on the beach and enjoying her time there. She is also seen flaunting her beach-perfect body in bikinis.

Disha hanging out with her best pals and having a blast is giving everyone major friendship goals.

While on her little break, Disha is set to share the screen with Salaar star, Prabhas, Bollywood sensations, Amitabh Bachan and Deepika Padukone with Tamil’s reputed Kamal Hassan in a mythological sci-fi, ‘Kalki 2898 AD.

Disha regards highly of Prabhas and calls him humble and grounded. He made efforts to bring homemade food for the entire team which everyone highly appreciated.

Disha Patani is set to star in Tamil film Kanguva and the Bollywood entertainer Welcome To The Jungle.