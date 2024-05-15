As ‘Paatal Lok’ turns 1, Ishwak Singh recalls filming viral scene where Jaideep slaps bookie

Mumbai, May 15 (IANS) Actor Ishwak Singh, who is known for his work in ‘Paatal Lok’, ‘Rocket Boys’ and others, is celebrating the 4th anniversary of the superhit streaming series ‘Paatal Lok’ on Wednesday.

On the occasion, Ishwak recollected the viral scene from the show where Jaideep Ahlawat’s lead character goes to a local goon to return the gun, and slaps the bookie while on his way back.

Ishwak essayed the role of police officer Imran Ansari in the series and served as the perfect buddy cop to Jaideep’s character of Hathiram Chaudhary.

Recollecting the scene, Ishwak told IANS: “We were pretty zoned in while filming that scene. It was a very cold night in Delhi, and we knew that the clock was ticking. At the end of the scene, Jaideep slapped the bookie as we made the dash. Everyone cracked up because that was unexpected and spontaneous, even the actor at the receiving end of it laughed. Jaideep is a great actor and a true team leader.”

Talking about how the show changed things for him as an actor, he said: “It’s the show that brought me on the map and while I’ve worked in blockbusters like ‘Rocket Boys’ that gave me a huge fan base, ‘Paatal Lok’ has left an indelible impression in the minds of audiences.”

