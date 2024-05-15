Kriti Sanon Rocks Glam Looks for Grazia Summer Issue

Actress Kriti Sanon makes a powerful statement as Grazia magazine's latest cover star. She transforms through a range of fierce and fashionable outfits, showcasing her undeniable style prowess. The key to Kriti's cover looks? Subtle yet impactful beauty. Bold black mascara defines her eyes, while minimal makeup lets her natural radiance shine. Gelled hair keeps it sleek and modern. Gold bangle earrings tie the diverse ensembles together cohesively.

One standout look features a cozy blue woollen top layered over a sheer grey sleeveless piece. Another sees Kriti rocking a fierce red blazer with confidence. From sequinned tweed dresses to chic chain belts, she owns every ensemble. Kriti isn't just slaying magazine covers. The actress exudes gratitude while living in the present moment. She recently explored Al Seef, Dubai - a unique destination paying homage to the Emirate's distinct heritage.

This May, Dubai's sun shines bright. Grazia's summer issue guides readers on making the most of the warm season through fashion and lifestyle tips. From beachwear to beauty trends, 2024's summer is gearing up to be unforgettable. Embodying the vibrant spirit of summer, Kriti is pictured immaculately preserved district of Al Seef, wearing a tasselled dress by Burberry, a wrap bracelet, drop earrings both by E3K, 22K gold plated bangles by Misho, and 'Lucrezia' sandals by Gianvito Rossi.