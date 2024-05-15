Urmila Matondkar brings with her 'ticket to finale' at 'Dance Deewane' semi-final

Mumbai, May 15 (IANS) The much-awaited semi-finale takes centre stage on the 'Dance Deewane' set, with Bollywood actress Urmila Matondkar stepping onto the spotlight, clutching a mysterious briefcase that bears the ticket to the finale, leaving the contestants on their toes, vying to secure their spot in the ultimate dance showdown.

Urmila's infectious energy lights up the stage as she grooves alongside contestant Deepanita to the iconic ‘Chamma Chamma’.

Bringing a delectable surprise, Aly Goni drops a few punchlines and treats judges Madhuri Dixit Nene and Suniel Shetty to veg biryani while promoting his upcoming show, ‘Laughter Chef Unlimited Entertainment’.

In a heartwarming interlude, Kashvi and her younger sister Sanvi tie a handmade rakhi onto Taranjot’s wrist. In return, Taranjot expresses his affection by gifting Kashvi a pink teddy bear, promising to be there for her whenever she needs him.

The performances of Chainveer and Chirashree leave the judges spellbound, while moments of fun kick off with Bharti, Aly, and Chirashree as they playfully explore Chirashree's legendary flexibility and incredible dance moves.

After Yuvraj and Yuvansh’s performance, a delightful dance party erupts on stage and all contestants and judges gather for an endearing family photo. Regaling one and all, Urmila, Madhuri, and Suniel indulge in a delightful dance to ‘Pyaar Pyaar Karte Karte’ spreading joy and laughter.

Contestant Srirang’s mastery in choreography for Madhuri and Urmila on ‘Param Sundari’ is a visual treat, while all the male contestants request and join Urmila to join them on stage to shake a leg on her hit song ‘Layi Re Layi Re’.

‘Dance Deewane’ airs on Colors.

