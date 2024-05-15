Prabhas' Absence is the Talk of the Town!

The fourth phase of the Lok Sabha elections, which took place on May 13, witnessed numerous stars like Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Allu Arjun, Jr NTR, Naga Chaitanya, Nani, Mahesh Babu, and SS Rajamouli, who showed up to exercise their right to vote in Hyderabad. However, Prabhas, the globally recognized star who recently made headlines when Japanese fans loved him in ‘Mr Perfect’, was notably absent as he did not show up to vote.

Fans and the public, in general, questioned his absence, which has occurred once again. Prabhas was not observed voting during the Telangana Legislative Assembly elections last November, which led to speculation.

Prominent individuals like SS Rajamouli and Jr. NTR were seen flying to Hyderabad just to vote, and Prabhas’s repeated absence sparked questions among fans. The last time, the Salaar star was recovering from knee surgery that he underwent in the United States.

On the work front, he will next be seen in the upcoming pan-Indian film ‘Kalki 2898 AD’, which features Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Hassan, and Disha Patani in lead roles.