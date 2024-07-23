Prabhas Slashes His Remuneration For This Movie!

Rebel Star Prabhas is a man with a heart of gold. Not to mention, he is a very introverted person who stays away from controversies. We can only see him during movie promotions.

Prabhas is one of the highest-paid actors in Tollywood. He increased his remuneration after the success of Baahubali. Prabhas used to charge over Rs 100 crore per movie; he charged Rs 150 crore for his recent blockbuster, Kalki 2898 AD.

There are rumors that Prabhas has reduced his remuneration for his upcoming movie Raaja Saab to Rs 100 crore.

Prabhas' Raaja Saab is going to be released in 2025. He has a huge line-up: Salaar 2, Kalki 2, and Spirit.

Raaja Saab is directed by Maruthi and produced by T. G. Vishwa Prasad and Vivek Kuchibotla under People Media Factory.