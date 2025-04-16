Baahubali: The Beginning on Netflix in Spanish on OTT after 10 years!

The epic blockbuster Baahubali: The Beginning, helmed by S. S. Rajamouli, is once again making waves among global audiences. Having stunned audiences in India and overseas in 2015, the film is now leaving its imprint on the global OTT platform. Netflix has made a bold move by streaming the film exclusively in Spanish with English subtitles.

A Fresh Twist for Global Viewers

The reason for this abrupt shift might not be apparent, but it is likely to increase the reach of the film among global audiences. With its strong lead characters acted by Prabhas and Rana Daggubati and crucial characters acted by Anushka Shetty and Tamannaah Bhatia, the film is bound to impress new fans.

Stellar Cast and Crew

The movie has an ensemble cast featuring Ramya Krishnan, Sathyaraj, Adivi Sesh, and Nassar. Written by Vijayendra Prasad and boasting a magnificent soundtrack by MM Keeravaani, the movie was produced by Arka Media Works. The success of the movie was simply phenomenal, grossing a whopping Rs. 600 crore globally.

A Global Phenomenon

Baahubali: The Beginning's international appeal is a testament to its massive storytelling and grandeur visuals. Its Spanish dub and English subtitles make the movie ready to reach even more audiences. Whether you enjoy action, drama, or romance, Baahubali: The Beginning is a movie that you should watch.

Conclusion

Baahubali: The Beginning's path to Netflix is a reminder of the longevity of the movie. With its new twist and worldwide availability, the film will undoubtedly keep mesmerising fans from around the world. So, get set to see the grand story of Baahubali from a different perspective.

