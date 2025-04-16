Two women MGNREGA workers killed in Andhra road accident

Amaravati, April 16 (IANS) Two women MGNREGA workers were killed and two others injured when a vehicle ran amok and hit them in Andhra Pradesh’s West Godavari district.

The incident occurred on the national highway at Mogalthur on Wednesday, police said.

A Bolero van, which was on its way to Narsapuram from Machilipatnam, lost control and fell into an agriculture field where MGNREGA (Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act) workers were engaged in work.

Two of the workers died on the spot, while two others sustained critical injuries. The injured were shifted to the government hospital at Narsapuram in an ambulance.

The deceased have been identified as Gubbala Gangavathi (50) and Kadali Pavani (40). Gubbala Manikyala Rao and Gudala Satyanarayana were injured. The victims hailed from Nakkavaripalem of Moghalthur mandal.

On receipt of information, police rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to the hospital.

Narsapuram MLA Bommidi Narayana Nayakar also rushed to the spot and, along with officials, participated in the rescue work. Police and other personnel removed the vehicle with the help of a crane.

According to eyewitnesses, the negligence of the van driver led to the tragedy. The vehicle was being driven at a very high speed, which resulted in the driver losing control of the vehicle. Police registered a case and took up an investigation.

West Godavari district Collector Chadalavada Nagarani visited the accident site. She expressed grief over the accident and assured all possible help to the families of the victims. The Collector directed officials to ensure the best treatment to the injured.

MLA Bommidi Nayakar condoled the death of two MGNREGA workers in the accident. He conveyed his sympathies to the families of the deceased.

The MLA of the Jana Sena Party assured the families that the government would do justice to them.

He, along with the district Collector, visited the government hospital at Narsapuram and called on the injured.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.