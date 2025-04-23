Truck Driver’s Daughter Kethavath Sravanthi Scores 994 in Telangana Inter Results 2025

Hyderabad: Kethavath Sravanthi, a 17-year-old student from Devarakonda, scored 994 out of 1,000 marks in the Intermediate second-year examinations, the results of which were announced on Tuesday by the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE). Sravanthi is the daughter of a truck driver and a fruit vendor.

A resident of Devarakonda, Sravanthi’s journey hasn’t been easy. Due to financial hardships, she was pulled out of a private school in Class 5 and enrolled in a tribal welfare school. Today, she studies at the Centre of Excellence, Parigi, under the Telangana Tribal Welfare Residential Educational Society (TGTWREIS).

“I want to study at an IIT and secure a high-paying job so I can give my parents the comfortable life they never had,” Sravanthi shared, with quiet determination. Her father, who previously drove an auto-rickshaw, now drives a truck. Her mother sells fruits in the local market. The family also gave up cotton cultivation on their 2-acre land due to lack of resources.

Despite all odds, Sravanthi isn’t stopping with her Intermediate success. She scored 79 percentile in the JEE Main and has qualified for JEE Advanced. Her next goal: cracking the exam to secure admission into one of the top IITs in the country.

“I haven’t decided on the engineering branch yet, but my dream is to get into an IIT. No one in my extended family has ever been to one. If I make it, I’ll be the first,” she said proudly.

Adding to the family’s challenges, Sravanthi’s brother also appeared for the second-year Intermediate exams this year. “It won’t be easy for my parents to support both of us through college. But I’m doing everything I can to reduce that burden,” she said.

Sravanthi’s story is a powerful reminder of the potential that lies in every corner of the country, waiting to shine, if only given a chance.