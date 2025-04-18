Prabhas Enjoys a Summer Holiday in Italy Before Shooting for Spirit

Pan-India star Prabhas, known for his dedication to work, has finally taken some time off after back-to-back filming schedules. Having been busy with Maruthi’s Raja Saab and Hanu Raghavapudi’s Fauji, the actor has now flown to Europe to unwind and recharge. Currently holidaying in Italy, he is expected to stay there until the end of summer, using this downtime not just for relaxation but also to recover from a recent leg strain.

Interestingly, the actor is spending his vacation in a stunning Italian villa that he reportedly started renting last year. While earlier speculation suggested that the property belonged to him, credible sources have clarified that it's actually a leased space, with a jaw-dropping rent of ₹40 lakhs per month. Known for valuing his privacy, Prabhas prefers quiet breaks with a few close friends, far away from the public gaze and media spotlight.

Once his break concludes, the actor will resume work with full intensity. He is expected to complete the remaining shoots of both Raja Saab and Fauji, before shifting focus to his next major project Spirit, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. With his calendar already packed for the rest of the year, this pause is proving to be the perfect breather before he jumps back into the world of action, drama, and cinematic grandeur.