AP SSC Results 2025: Shocker as Student Gets 1 Mark Out of 600

We have released the Andhra Pradesh SSC results. Students can check and download the results if they appeared for the AP Board exams between March 17 and 31. Students can download the AP BSEAP marks memo from the official website, bse.ap.gov.in.

The AP SSC marks memo will be available for download from the official websites using their roll numbers.

This year, out of 614,49 students who appeared, 498,895 have achieved a pass percentage of 81.14%. Parvathipuram Manyam district has topped the list, registering a 93.90% pass rate, and 1,680 schools have secured 100% results.

This year, a student named Nehanjani Yalla achieved a surprising result by scoring 600 out of 600 marks. While this is celebratory news, there is something else that's almost shocking to believe. One student claimed that he got just 1 point out of a total of 600 points.

Even though the student's name was not revealed for confidentiality reasons, it really emerged to be a big surprise that a student has gotten only one mark in the entire set of exams he/she wrote.