NTR’s Transformation: 5 Months, 18 KGs of Weight Loss for Dragon!

In a growing trend across Indian cinema, several celebrities are undergoing remarkable physical transformations, adapting their physiques not just for the silver screen, but also to embrace a healthier lifestyle. From strict diets to intense fitness routines, stars are going the extra mile to stay in shape.

Leading the way are actresses like Vidya Balan, Khushboo, and Jyothika, who have recently shed weight and turned heads with their new looks. Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar also shocked fans with his dramatically slimmer appearance. Though speculation swirled about the use of Ozempic-like injections, Karan swiftly denied those claims, crediting his transformation to disciplined diet and lifestyle changes.

Now, Tollywood superstar Jr. NTR has emerged as the latest celebrity to make headlines for a major body transformation. The actor reportedly lost an impressive 18 kilos in just five months for his upcoming action film Dragon, directed by Prashanth Neel.

Jr. NTR, grandson of legendary actor Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao, started his career as a child artist in Bala Ramayanam and made his lead debut in S.S. Rajamouli’s Student No. 1. Known for his powerful performances in films like Rakhi and Aadi, he initially appeared on screen with a fuller frame. However, his dramatic shift to a chiseled six-pack look stunned fans and critics alike, and he's maintained that athletic physique ever since.

At the recent pre-release event for Arjun: Son of Vyjayanthi, Jr. NTR’s leaner avatar left fans speechless. His team confirmed that the transformation was entirely natural, no injections or shortcuts, just a disciplined routine involving diet and rigorous workouts tailored for his role in Dragon.

The film officially went on floors today, April 22. Adding to the buzz, Jr. NTR and director Prashanth Neel shared a captivating photo from a scenic coastal location on Instagram, further piquing interest among fans and film circles.

Dragon is being jointly produced by Kalyan Ram Nandamuri, Naveen Yerneni, Ravi Shankar Yalamanchili, and Hari Krishna Kosaraju. While the film’s crew has remained tight-lipped about the cast and technical team, the anticipation surrounding this project is already sky-high.