Prabhas’ Fauji – A Big Budget Rs 700 Crore Film, Says Mithun Chakraborty!

Prabhas, the Pan-India sensation, is riding high with a series of grand projects, and one of the most eagerly awaited films among them is Fauji (working title), a historical war drama directed by Hanu Raghavapudi, the visionary behind Sita Ramam. The movie also introduces Imanvi Ismail in her first major role, and it's already catching everyone's attention due to its massive scope and impressive cast.

In a recent conversation, veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty, who plays a pivotal role in the film, shared his experience so far. Interestingly, Mithun mentioned that he hasn’t yet filmed any scenes with Prabhas but has already shot sequences with legendary actress Jayapradha.

Mithun also recounted a surprising moment from the set—he injured his hand just before the movie's photo session. Despite the setback, the team, led by Prabhas, strongly encouraged him to prioritize his recovery and only resume filming when fully healed. "Your health is the most important thing," Mithun quoted the superstar as saying.

The seasoned actor confirmed that he will soon be back on set and that his scenes with Prabhas are expected to be filmed shortly. Adding to the excitement, Mithun disclosed that the budget for Fauji has crossed a staggering Rs. 700 crore, making it one of the most expensive projects in Prabhas' career.

Also featured in the movie is Bollywood legend Anupam Kher, while the music is being composed by Vishal Chandrasekhar. The film is being produced on a grand scale by Mythri Movie Makers, promising a truly spectacular cinematic experience. Stay tuned for more thrilling updates as this visual masterpiece takes shape.