Summer Holidays in Hyderabad: Zoo Park and Shilparamam Announce Camps, Here’s How to Register!

Hyderabad: This summer, Hyderabad offers two exciting camps for kids, wildlife exploration at Nehru Zoological Park and creative arts at Shilparamam Arts, Crafts, and Cultural Society. The zoo camp, starting in May, includes animal tours, reptile sessions, and fun activities. The art camp features workshops on Madhubani, Nirmal, and other traditional art forms, along with Bhagavad Gita slokas. Both camps provide unique opportunities for children to learn, explore, and have fun while engaging with nature and culture this summer!

Nehru Zoological Park Summer Camp

Hyderabad's Nehru Zoological Park is offering an exciting summer camp for children passionate about wildlife! The camp, set to begin in the first week of May, will provide an immersive experience with activities such as zoo tours, reptile awareness sessions, and night house visits. Participants will also enjoy fun-filled activities led by experienced wildlife educators.

Camp Details:

Eligibility: Children in Classes V to X

Dates: First week of May to June

Batch Size: 15 to 20 children per day

Registration Fee: Rs. 1000 (includes snacks, vegetarian lunch, and camp kit)

Camp Kit Includes: Cap, notepad, and NZP badge

How to Register:

Visit the official website: https://nzptsfd.telangana.gov.in/

For more details, call 040-24477355 or WhatsApp at 9281007836

Shilparamam Arts and Crafts Summer Camp

Shilparamam Arts, Crafts, and Cultural Society is hosting a vibrant summer camp from May 1 to 17, offering workshops on various art forms. Children will have the chance to explore Madhubani painting, Nirmal painting, Cheriyal painting, tribal art, clay toy making, and acrylic painting. Additionally, daily sessions on Bhagavad Gita slokas will provide a spiritual touch to the creative learning experience.

Camp Highlights:

Workshops on: Madhubani painting, Nirmal painting, Cheriyal painting, tribal art, clay toy making, and acrylic painting

Sessions on Bhagavad Gita Slokas (10 am to 1 pm daily)

How to Register:

For registration, call 8886652030 or 8886652004 for more information

Get Your Kids Engaged This Summer with These Amazing Camps!

With both wildlife and artistic experiences on offer, these summer camps are a great way for children to learn, explore, and have fun! Don’t miss out—register today!