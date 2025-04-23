Summer Holidays Begin: Schools in AP and Telangana Shut for Vacation Till June 11
After months of hard work and academic hustle, students in the Telugu states can finally breathe a sigh of relief. Today marks the last working day for schools across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, with the much-awaited summer vacation beginning tomorrow.
Vacation Dates:
- Start Date: April 24
- End Date: June 11
- Reopening: Schools will resume on June 12
With the academic year coming to a close, children can now enjoy a well-deserved break. However, parents are urged to stay vigilant during this period.
Parental Advisory for a Safe Summer
Avoid Afternoon Heat: With soaring temperatures and intense sunlight, it's crucial to ensure that children stay indoors during peak afternoon hours to prevent heat-related illnesses.
Water Safety Alert: As swimming in ponds and canals becomes a common pastime during summer, parents must supervise children closely and educate them about the risks involved.