Summer Holidays Begin: Schools in AP and Telangana Shut for Vacation Till June 11

After months of hard work and academic hustle, students in the Telugu states can finally breathe a sigh of relief. Today marks the last working day for schools across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, with the much-awaited summer vacation beginning tomorrow.

Vacation Dates:

Start Date: April 24

End Date: June 11

Reopening: Schools will resume on June 12

With the academic year coming to a close, children can now enjoy a well-deserved break. However, parents are urged to stay vigilant during this period.

Parental Advisory for a Safe Summer

Avoid Afternoon Heat: With soaring temperatures and intense sunlight, it's crucial to ensure that children stay indoors during peak afternoon hours to prevent heat-related illnesses.

Water Safety Alert: As swimming in ponds and canals becomes a common pastime during summer, parents must supervise children closely and educate them about the risks involved.