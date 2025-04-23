Summer Holidays begin from April 24, tomorrow in Telugu states

The academic session is ending in both Telugu states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. According to government orders, the summer holidays will start from April 24 in all schools of both states. The schools will be closed for 50 days, until June 11, and will start again on June 12.

Last Working Day for Schools

April 23 is the last working school day for Telangana as well as Andhra Pradesh. Progress cards are issued to children after the yearly exam, which was already concluded. With school holidays in sight due to summers coming up soon, students have already started longing for a decent vacation.

New Academic Year Preparations

At the same time, arrangements are being made for the upcoming school year 2025-26. Printing of new books has already started, and the handing out of textbooks to students is to be done on the opening day of schools, June 12. Governments are preparing to distribute around 4.5 crore textbooks to students from both states.

Single-Session Schools in Andhra Pradesh

Because of increasing heat, Andhra Pradesh introduced single-session schools from March 18. The schools will remain open from 7:45 am to 12:30 pm to evade the heat. This has been done to take care of and keep students safe and healthy in the summer season.

Conclusion

While the summer holidays start in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana from April 24, students have 50 days to enjoy. From June 12, the new academic year will start, and students will be given their new textbooks on that day as well.

