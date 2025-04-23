Priyanka Chopra condemns the Pahalgam attack: 'Not a tragedy we can move past from'

Mumbai, April 23 (IANS) Actress Priyanka Chopra has strongly condemned the horrifying terrorist attack in Pahalgam, calling it reprehensible.

She said that these people were visiting Kashmir on vacations and their loved ones were killed in front of them.

Priyanka wrote on her IG, "What happened in Pahalgam is reprehensible. People were there on vacations, honeymoons, celebrating with their families. Just taking in the beauty of Kashmir. So many innocent lives were caught in a storm they never asked for. Targeted, right in front of their loved ones."

She stated that this tragedy will continue to haunt us for a long time. "This is not a tragedy we can move past from. This heinous attack should shake the conscience of humanity. This will haunt us for a long time", PeeCee added.

"To those grieving, displaced, mourning, and living in fear, my thoughts and prayers are with you. I'm so deeply anguished by this," Priyanka concluded.

Another Bollywood diva, Alia Bhatt also used social media to express her grief on the Pahalgam attack. She took to her Instagram handle and penned a heartfelt note for the victims of the attack saying, “The news from Pahalgam is heartbreaking. Innocent lives lost. Tourists, families, people who were just...living. Seeking beauty. Seeking peace. And now there's only grief. And the unbearable weight of it.”

“Everytime something like this happens, it chips away at our shared humanity. May those souls rest in peace. And may those left behind find strength somehow - though I don't know how we even begin to ask that of them,” Alia added.

Furthermore, actress Janhvi Kapoor was also heartbroken for the innocent lives lost in the terrorist attack.

The 'Dhadak' actress shared, “Cowardly, trigger happy, soullessly conditioned monsters on a mission to carry out barbaric acts of injustice in the misinformed guise of duty. I pray for justice but I fear this time nothing will be enough to quell this seething anger caused by such repeated acts of terror and evil, Praying for the souls we lost and their families. Your people are with you. We mourn with you. May gods strength see you through this unimaginable pain.”

Many other celebs such as Karan Johar, Anil Kapoor, and Anushka Sharma have expressed their anger over the Pahalgam attack where around 28 were gunned down in a terror attack on Tuesday.

