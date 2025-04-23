Pahalgam terror attack: CM Fadnavis announces Rs 5 lakh solatium for families of deceased

Mumbai, April 23 (IANS) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday announced Rs 5 lakh compensation to the families of the tourists who were killed in the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam.

"We are coordinating with the tourists. We have made arrangements for those who have contacted us. We are bringing some of them through Indigo. After reviewing the arrangements, Minister of State Muralidhar Mohol will request IndiGo to provide an additional plane. The minister is looking after the arrangements for the necessary tickets. They will be brought to Maharashtra as soon as possible, as they are scared due to this incident," CM Fadnavis said in a statement.

He said state ministers Ashish Shelar and Mangal Prabhat Lodha are reviewing the arrangements at Mumbai Airport. In Pune, Union Minister of State Muralidhar Mohol and Minister of State Madhuri Misal are engaged in the coordination.

"Arrangements have also been made in the state Disaster Management Centre to get the updates. The injured are being treated there. We will bring them back after the doctors give permission," he said.

Meanwhile, the state government has appealed to the tourists stranded in Kashmir to contact the State Disaster Management helpline on 022-22027990.

The statement read, "In the wake of this tragedy, the Disaster Management Cell is working around the clock. The bodies of the tourists who died in this attack will be brought to Mumbai from Srinagar today. This afternoon, the bodies of Maharashtra and Gujarat will arrive at the Mumbai airport by air from Srinagar. From there, these bodies will be sent to their villages by ambulance."

Further, the state government said the Srinagar District Administration has set up a Help Desk/Emergency Control Room at the Srinagar Collectorate to enable tourists to contact them in case of emergency. The Telephone numbers are: 0194-2483651, 0194-2463651, 0194-2457543. WhatsApp numbers are: 7006058623, 7780805144, 7780938397."

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.