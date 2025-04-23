Hyderabad MLC Election: BRS Stays Away, 78.57% Voter Turnout Recorded

Polling for the election of an MLC under the Hyderabad Local Authorities Constituency was completed smoothly on Wednesday (April 23).

A total of 112 voters, including Corporators of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) and ex-officio members, were eligible to vote in the election.

The contest was between BJP's N Goutham Rao and AIMIM nominee Mirza Riyaz Ul Hassan Effendi. Neither the Congress nor the opposition party BRS fielded a candidate.

Out of the 112 eligible voters, 88 exercised their franchise, resulting in a voter turnout of 78.57%. The BRS had earlier announced that it would neither nominate a candidate nor participate in the election, citing its refusal to support either AIMIM or Congress. The party chose to stay away from the election as it did not have the required number to win.

The AIMIM and BJP had 49 and 29 voters respectively in the election.

Elaborate arrangements were made to ensure a peaceful polling process. Anticipating a close contest, the police ordered liquor shops to remain closed from April 21 to April 23 to prevent any untoward incidents.

Liquor shops will also remain closed on April 25, the day when vote counting will take place and results will be announced.