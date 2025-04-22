Bhagyashri Borse Dating Ram Pothineni? Here is the Response!

Ram Pothineni and Bhagyashri Borse, the lead pair of the upcoming romantic comedy RAPO22, have been making waves, not just for their on-screen chemistry, but also for the dating rumors swirling around them.

Directed by Mahesh Babu P and backed by Mythri Movie Makers, RAPO22 has already grabbed attention thanks to its star cast. Ram will be seen as Sagar, while Bhagyashri steps into the role of Mahalaxmi. But it’s their off-screen moments that are now stealing the spotlight.

Recently, both actors posted photos on their social media handles with eerily similar backdrops, a detail fans were quick to catch. This visual coincidence has only intensified the buzz about a possible romance brewing between the two.

Adding fuel to the fire, Bhagyashri was seen sporting a ring in one of her recent photos. A curious follower couldn’t help but ask who gifted it to her. Putting the rumors to rest, or at least trying to, the actress coolly responded, "I bought :)".

Despite her clarification, the dating speculations continue to gain momentum, and interestingly, so does the hype around #RAPO22. Whether the rumors are true or not, one thing is certain, this reel pair is keeping fans hooked both on and off screen.