70 pc of E-com, tech startups intend to hire freshers in India with AI in mind: Report

New Delhi, April 22 (IANS) About 70 per cent of e-commerce and tech startups in India intend to hire freshers in the first half of 2025, with high demand for AI-centric roles, a report showed on Tuesday.

Overall, 74 per cent of employers in the country intend to hire freshers for the January-June period, with varied AI-related roles taking the lead.

This uptick in demand for AI-related roles is also in line with the government's push to reinstate the country's commitment to technological progression and workforce growth, according to ‘Career Outlook Report 2025’ by TeamLease EdTech.

The annual union budget has allocated Rs 500 crore for the Centre of Excellence in AI for Education. This further showcases India's zeal to proliferate AI research and skills at a massive scale.

Investing in innovative technologies and workforce development, the PM Research Fellowship and the expansion of IITs are other initiatives to create a future-ready youth workforce that is equipped with AI expertise and proficient with cutting-edge technologies.

These changes also point towards the crucial role that AI will play in productivity and automation, especially with the increased funding for R&D, digital infrastructure, and high-tech skilling programmes, said the report.

“The evolving job market is redefining how talent is evaluated. Employers are no longer just hiring for degrees; they’re prioritising skills in areas like data visualization, cloud computing, and robotics. This shift is creating unparalleled opportunities for freshers to step into high-impact roles and become key drivers of innovation across industries,” said Jaideep Kewalramani, Head of Employability Business and COO, TeamLease EdTech.

Cities like Bengaluru, Mumbai and Chennai remain key employment hubs, with hiring intent in these cities reaching 78 per cent, 65 per cent and 57 per cent, respectively.

Companies are seeking talent that understands robotic process automation, performance marketing, network security and financial risk analysis.

The most sought-after soft skills for entry-level positions reflect a blend of technical and interpersonal capabilities.

Specifically, employers are looking for computational thinking and interpersonal skills to drive innovation, backed by analytic reasoning for strategic decisions and adaptability to thrive in dynamic work environments, the report mentioned.

