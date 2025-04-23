AP 10th Class Results 2025: Girls and Boys pass percentage!

The Andhra Pradesh Directorate of Government Examinations has published the AP SSC Public Examination Results for March 2025. The results indicate a good performance trend among regular candidates, with a large number of students succeeding. Of the 6,14,459 students who wrote the examination, 4,98,585 have passed, with an overall pass percentage of 81.14%.

Gender-wise Performance

The findings reveal a distinct variation in performance among boys and girls. Out of the 3,13,257 boys who sat for the exam, 2,45,307 were successful, having a pass rate of 78.31%. On the other hand, 2,53,278 of the 3,01,202 girls passed the exam with a higher percentage of 84.09%. This is consistent with the recent past, as girls have shown a distinct advantage in academic performance over boys.

Attendance and Registration

The percentage attendance for the exam was impressively high at 99.22%, with the difference between registered and appeared candidates being negligible. This reflects the seriousness with which students treated the board examinations. Out of the total 6,19,286 registered candidates, 3,15,705 were boys and 3,03,581 were girls.

Key Statistics

The AP SSC Results 2025 emphasize some key statistics:

Registered Candidates: 6,19,286 (Boys: 3,15,705, Girls: 3,03,581)

Appeared Candidates: 6,14,459 (Boys: 3,13,257, Girls: 3,01,202)

Attendance Percentage: 99.22%

Passed Candidates: 4,98,585 (Boys: 2,45,307, Girls: 2,53,278)

Pass Percentage: 81.14% (Boys: 78.31%, Girls: 84.09%)

Pass Difference (Girls - Boys): +5.78%

Conclusion

The AP SSC Results 2025 reflect a consistent improvement in the state's academic standards, with girls outshining boys consistently. The high pass percentage and attendance percentage are a reflection of the students' and teachers' hard work and dedication.

