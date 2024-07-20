Acharya Pramod Krishnam slaps legal notice on makers of 'Kalki 2898 AD'

New Delhi, July 20 (IANS) The Prabhas-Deepika Padukone starrer film 'Kalki 2898 AD', which hit the screens last month and has been minting money at the Box Office, has landed in a legal soup over "wrongful portrayal of religious texts" in the movie.

Acharya Pramod Krishnam, the Kalki Peethadheeshwar of Shri Kalki Dham, has slapped a legal notice on the filmmakers, including the director, producer, and actors, demanding that they tender a public apology for "gross distortion, misrepresentation, and twisted depiction" of Lord Kalki in the movie.

The notice also asked the filmmakers to desist from distribution and publication of the movie on any OTT platform or other media distribution channels until the historical inconsistencies as detailed in the notice are rectified.

The former Congressman said the filmmakers should comply with the demands within 15 days, failing which legal action -- civil and criminal -- will be initiated against them.

Speaking to IANS, Acharya Pramod Krishnam said the motive behind the legal notice is not to trouble or harass the makers but to ensure that religious beliefs are not hurt or undermined in the name of artistic creativity.

"It was to ensure that they desist from distortion, misrepresentation and wrongful depiction of religious and sacred texts in the movie 'Kalki 2898 AD'," he told IANS.

Acharya Krishnam added, “On February 19, Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation for the Kalki Dham in UP’s Sambhal. When efforts are underway to revive the legacy of Lord Kalki, a movie filled with misinformation and half-truths will do no good.

“I want to ask the filmmakers what they want to achieve by hurting the religious sentiments of Hindus. What will they achieve by belittling and demeaning the Sanatan Dharma? We won’t allow such mockery of our religious beliefs."

Meanwhile, the film released on June 27 has amassed a whopping Rs 600 crore in less than a month, turning out to be one of the biggest hits of the year.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.