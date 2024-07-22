Kalki 2898 AD shatters another BO record

Nag Ashwin’s directorial ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ starring Prabhas and Deepika Padukone in lead roles, continues to make waves at the box office. The cinematic marvel has set a new record at the box office during its fourth weekend. It has become the third highest-grossing South Indian film in Hindi. The film has already joined the Rs. 1,000 crore club worldwide, making it the seventh Indian film to do so.

After 25 days into screening, the film’s earnings have surpassed Rs. 600 crores in India. In Hindi language, Jr NTR and Ram Charan-starrer ‘RRR’ collected Rs. 272 crores, while ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ has reached Rs. 275.9 crores in just four weeks, according to trade sources.

The sci-fi epic film is set to surpass the lifetime domestic collection (Rs. 640.25 crore) of director Atlee’s Shah Rukh Khan-starrer ‘Jawan’.Currently, ‘Kalki’ is doing well in theatres grossing a total of Rs. 616.85 crores.

Here are the highest-grossing South Indian films in Hindi:

Baahubali 2: The Conclusion: Rs. 511 crores

K.G.F: Chapter 2: Rs. 435 crores

Kalki 2898 AD: Rs. 275.9 crores

RRR: Rs. 272.78 crores



