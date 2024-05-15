Rakul Preet Forced Jackky Bhagnani For Proposal?

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani set the town abuzz with their enchanting wedding pictures earlier this year. Their love story is nothing short of a fairytale, filled with heart-melting moments that have captured our attention.

Did you know that Jackky didn't pop the question to Rakul until just 2-3 months before their wedding? In an interview with Zoom, Rakul revealed that she actually had to push Jackky to propose to her, making it clear that she wouldn't walk down the aisle without a proper proposal. She insisted, "You have to propose…you have 2-3 months left. No matter how you do it, figure it out," and Jackky did just that. The surprise proposal took place during their combined bachelor's bash with their friends, and Rakul was completely taken aback by the whole thing.

What's more? Rakul divulged that it was Bhumi who played a crucial role and orchestrated the proposal. Rakul said Bhumi is a close friend of Jackky and he acted at her behest. Rakul said she was totally surprised by Jackky. She added that Bhumi later became her best friend as well.

In a recent interview, Rakul shared that she and Jackky are incredibly similar, with about 90 per cent of their likes, dislikes, and habits aligning perfectly. She even mentioned that the remaining 10 per cent difference, such as their approach to time management, has only made their bond stronger.

Let's not forget their grand destination wedding in Goa on February 21, 2024, attended by numerous Bollywood celebrities and loved ones. The couple's thoughtful gesture of planting a sapling in Goa in the name of each guest to offset the carbon footprint from their wedding was truly remarkable.