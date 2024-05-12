Ram and Puri's Double iSmart diMAAKIKIRIKIRI Teaser Date Fixed!

The time has come to ignite the iSmart madness with a double impact. Here comes the diMAAKIKIRIKIRI update from the highly anticipated Pan India film Double iSmart, in the crazy combination of dynamic director Puri Jagannadh and Ustaad Ram Pothineni. The teaser of this explosive mass action dhamakedhaar entertainer will be unveiled on May 15th, on the special occasion of Ram’s birthday.

The teaser announcement poster presents Ram in a power-packed avatar with a face mask on. Dressed in a tiger stripe shirt and torn jeans, Ram is seen holding a cigarette in one hand and firecrackers in the other. He is seen giving a stern gaze in the poster, which assures a diMAAKIKIRIKIRI Teaser.

The shoot of this high-budget entertainer, which is the second installment of iSmart Shankar, is presently taking place in Mumbai with the prominent cast participating in it. As the team is planning to release the movie soon, they will come up with back-to-back updates.

Double the action, double the mass, and double the entertainment are guaranteed in the sequel, which is being mounted prestigiously. Ram Pothineni underwent a stylish makeover for the movie, where Sanjay Dutt will be seen in a mighty powerful role.

Melody Brahma Mani Sharma, who gave some sensational music to Puri Jagannadh in several movies, including iSmart Shankar, is scoring the music for Double iSmart. The cinematography is handled by Sam K Naidu and Gianni Gianneli.

Double iSmart, in the deadly combination of Ram and Puri, is being produced by Puri Jagannadh and Charmme Kaur under the banner of Puri Connects.

Double iSmart will be released in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi languages.