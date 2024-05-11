Hrithik-Saba and Farhan-Shibani Go on Double Date Together!

Hrithik Roshan and Farhan Akhtar were spotted with their significant others, Saba Azad and Shibani Dandekar, respectively, on a double date in Mumbai.

The 'Fighter' hero, Hrithik, was seen wearing a casual outfit comprising a heavily washed denim jacket and a cool white t-shirt. His girlfriend and musician, Saba, was spotted in a black t-shirt and a pair of black shorts, keeping the ensemble simple yet suitable for the evening. Farhan Akhtar was seen wearing an all-black outfit, similar to his wife, who complemented her attire with a cropped denim jacket.

The bond shared by Hrithik and Farhan goes all the way back to childhood, as seen in the 2011 evergreen Bollywood comedy adventure, 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara'. The movie revolves around three friends who travel around Spain for their bachelor trip, showcasing all the ups and downs they face, ultimately delighting the audience with the best possible ending.

While Hrithik and Farhan share a bond since childhood, both actors are also focused on their individual projects. Farhan is set to direct the film titled 'Jee Le Zara', starring Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt, and Katrina Kaif. Another project for Farhan is 'Don 3', starring Ranveer Singh and Kiara Advani.

Hrithik, on the other hand, was last seen in his movie 'Fighter', featuring Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor, and Ashutosh Rana. The actor is set to grace the stage with 'War 2', starring Jr. NTR and Kiara Advani, directed by Sidharth Anand, scheduled for release on August 14 next year.