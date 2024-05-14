Anushka and Virat Gift Paps, Thank Them for Not Clicking Their Kids Vamika, Akaay

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are known for their couple goals, and now they are taking their parenting game to the next level! As proud parents of two adorable kids, Vamika and Akaay, they have made it crystal clear that they want to keep their little ones away from the prying eyes of the media.

They've never shared any pictures of their kids on social media and even politely requested the paparazzi not to click on them when they are with their children. They are strictly maintaining the privacy of their kids and asking paps to not click them when they all step out.

Showing their gratitude towards photographers, Virat and Anushka send special gifts to them as a token of appreciation for not intruding into their privacy. With this sweet gesture, Virat and Anushka have won the hearts of the media folks. It is buzzed that Virushka have sent thoughtful gifts! Can you guess what it could be?