Virat Kohli Carries Son Akaay on His Shoulders, Fans Can't Get Enough

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma recently enjoyed a peaceful family outing in the UK with their son Akaay. Photos from their day out have gone viral on social media and are receiving a lot of love from fans.

One picture that caught everyone's attention showed Virat carrying little Akaay on his shoulders while walking through a park. The heartwarming father-son moment quickly became a favorite among fans. Anushka was also seen enjoying the outing alongside them.

The couple appeared relaxed and happy as they spent quality time with their family. Fans praised them for keeping their lives simple despite their fame. Many social media users called the pictures "cute" and "adorable."

Virat and Anushka have always preferred to keep their children away from the public spotlight. They are often seen spending private family time together and have requested fans and the media to respect their children's privacy.

The latest photos have once again shown the couple's strong family bond. While Virat continues to shine in cricket and Anushka focuses on her personal and professional commitments, they also make sure to spend special moments with their children.

The viral pictures have melted fans' hearts and given everyone a sweet glimpse into the couple's family life.