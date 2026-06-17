Nandus World UK Visa Scam Case Latest Update is Here

A new development has surfaced in the alleged UK visa scam case linked to YouTube couple Nandus World, featuring Nandana and Madhukari.

Several individuals who claim to be victims in the case have reportedly received emails from the accused after months of silence. The messages ask recipients to submit bank statements and transaction records related to payments made during the recruitment process.

The request has sparked concern among complainants, with some fearing that the information could be used as part of a legal defense strategy. Many victims allege that payments were made to personal bank accounts rather than official business accounts.

Another issue raised by the emails is a request for the recipients' current residential addresses. This has made several complainants uncomfortable, as they are worried about sharing personal information while the matter remains under investigation.

Legal professionals advising some of the affected individuals have recommended responding carefully rather than ignoring the emails. According to experts, failing to reply could potentially create complications if the matter reaches court.

At the same time, lawyers have advised victims to share only documents directly related to payment transactions and to clearly explain the circumstances under which the payments were made.

Experts have also urged complainants to seek legal advice before providing any additional information and to be cautious when sharing personal details. They further encouraged victims to continue coordinating their efforts and pursue the case through appropriate legal channels.

The case has attracted significant attention online, and many are closely watching for further developments as investigations and legal proceedings continue.

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