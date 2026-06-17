Why Didn't Raj Nidimoru Say "I Love You" to Samantha on Stage?

A light-hearted moment between Samantha Ruth Prabhu and filmmaker Raj Nidimoru at the Maa Inti Bangaaram event has caught the attention of fans.

During the event, host Suma asked Raj Nidimoru to say "I love you" to Samantha on stage. The audience also encouraged him to do so. However, Raj chose not to say those words. Instead, he gave a funny reply, saying that many people already tell Samantha "I love you," and there was no need for him to repeat it.

His response made everyone laugh and created a cheerful atmosphere at the event. The video of this moment quickly spread on social media, with fans discussing the exchange.

Although Raj avoided saying "I love you," he spoke warmly about Samantha and praised her talent and hard work. He said she is a dedicated actress who always gives her best to every project.

Samantha also expressed her gratitude to the team behind Maa Inti Bangaaram. She spoke about her journey with the film and thanked everyone who supported the project.

The fun interaction between Samantha and Raj became one of the highlights of the event. Many fans enjoyed the humorous moment, which added extra excitement to the film's promotions.

As Maa Inti Bangaaram prepares for release, the film continues to generate buzz, and this viral on-stage moment has only increased public interest.