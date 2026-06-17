Allu Arjun's Happy Breaks The Raja Saab and Peddi Records

Allu Arjun continues to enjoy immense popularity across India, especially in Kerala, where he has built a massive fan base over the years. The actor's popularity grew even further after the success of the Pushpa films, making him one of the most celebrated stars in the country.

His 2006 film Happy was recently re-released in a remastered 4K version and has received an impressive response from audiences in Kerala. The film has reportedly collected around ₹1.10 crore within just four days of its re-release, highlighting the actor's enduring appeal among moviegoers.

The strong performance of Happy has helped it surpass the Kerala collections of some recent big releases. According to reports, the re-released film has earned more than the Kerala net collections of Prabhas' The Raja Saab, which collected around ₹23 lakh in the state.

The film has also gone past the Kerala earnings of Ram Charan's Peddi, which reportedly earned around ₹72 lakh net in the region. The achievement is being viewed as a reflection of Allu Arjun's strong fan following in Kerala, where he is affectionately known as "Mallu Arjun" by his admirers.

Fans have been celebrating the success of the re-release, with many praising the actor for once again proving his box office strength. The response to Happy shows that even years after its original release, Allu Arjun's films continue to attract audiences and create excitement among fans.

Also read: Why Is Ram Charan's Peddi Facing Challenges Overseas?