3 Days Bank Holidays Next Week: Check here

If you have important banking work planned for next week, it may be a good idea to complete it in advance. Banks in some regions will remain closed for three consecutive days due to Muharram and the weekend.

According to the holiday schedule, banks in the Vijayawada region will observe a holiday for Muharram on June 25. In the Hyderabad region, the Muharram holiday will be observed on June 26. This will be followed by the fourth Saturday on June 27 and Sunday on June 28, resulting in an extended closure period.

Customers who need branch services such as cheque clearance, document verification, account-related requests, or cash transactions are advised to plan ahead to avoid inconvenience during the holiday period.

While bank branches will remain closed, digital banking services will continue to operate as usual. Customers can use ATMs to withdraw cash and access essential banking facilities.

UPI platforms such as Google Pay, PhonePe, and Paytm will remain available 24/7, allowing users to send and receive money without interruption. Mobile banking and internet banking services can also be used for fund transfers, bill payments, and account management.

However, customers should keep in mind that cheque processing and certain branch-dependent services may be delayed until banks reopen after the holiday period.

Bank officials recommend completing important banking tasks before the holidays and relying on digital payment options whenever possible.

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