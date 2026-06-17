Samantha's Rs 1.1 Lakh Saree Creates Buzz Online

Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu recently caught everyone's attention with her stunning appearance at a movie event. The actress arrived wearing a beautiful designer saree that reportedly costs around Rs 1.1 lakh.

Samantha's elegant look quickly became a topic of discussion on social media. Fans praised her graceful style and said she looked both simple and glamorous at the same time. The actress completed her look with minimal jewelry and natural makeup, making the saree stand out even more.

Known for her excellent fashion sense, Samantha often wins hearts with her traditional and modern outfits. This latest appearance was no different, as photos and videos from the event went viral online within hours.

Apart from her fashion choices, Samantha continues to stay busy with several film projects and professional commitments. Her fans eagerly follow her updates and public appearances, making her one of the most popular actresses in the country.

The latest saree look once again proved why Samantha is considered a style icon. Whether on screen or at public events, she continues to impress fans with her confidence, elegance, and charm.