Why Is Ram Charan's Peddi Facing Challenges Overseas?

Ram Charan's latest film Peddi has been performing strongly in India, but reports suggest that its overseas business may not be meeting expectations. While the movie has attracted audiences in Telugu-speaking regions, some distributors in international markets are said to be facing losses.

Before its release, Peddi created huge excitement among fans, and overseas rights were sold for high prices. However, the film's collections in certain foreign markets have reportedly fallen short of expectations, making it difficult for some buyers to recover their investments.

Industry observers believe that high ticket prices and mixed audience response in a few regions may have affected the film's overseas performance. Despite these challenges, the movie continues to do well in several domestic markets and remains one of the biggest Telugu releases of the year.

Starring Ram Charan in the lead role, Peddi has received attention for its action, emotions, and large-scale production. The film has also achieved impressive worldwide box-office numbers, showing strong support from fans.

Although the overseas situation has raised concerns, the makers are hopeful that the film's continued run in theatres will help improve its overall business. For now, trade experts are closely watching how Peddi performs in the coming weeks.

Whether the film ultimately becomes a major commercial success across all markets remains to be seen, but it has certainly become one of the most discussed Telugu films of the year.