AP Government Changes Muharram Holiday Date for 2026

The Andhra Pradesh government has updated its holiday schedule for Muharram, making changes to both general and optional holidays linked to the Islamic observance.

After reviewing representations from various groups, the government decided to revise the dates and issued an official notification through the Andhra Pradesh Gazette. The change was made to ensure the holiday schedule aligns with the actual Muharram observances.

Officials noted that the earlier optional holiday date would have fallen several days before Muharram, making it less useful for those observing the occasion. Following requests from stakeholders, the government revised the schedule accordingly.

The decision also comes after neighboring Telangana announced its Muharram holiday dates, prompting similar demands from organizations and community representatives in Andhra Pradesh.

Meanwhile, the Andhra Pradesh Education Department has released the academic calendar for the 2026-27 academic year. The calendar outlines important dates for schools, students, and teachers across the state.

According to the calendar, schools will have 229 working days and 87 holidays, including Sundays and other public holidays. Dasara holidays will be observed from October 12 to October 21, while Christmas holidays are scheduled from December 20 to December 27. Sankranti holidays will be given from January 11 to January 17, 2027.

The department has also continued the "No Bag Day" initiative on Saturdays. On these days, students will participate in activities related to sports, creativity, and skill development instead of regular classroom lessons.

The Class 10 (SSC) Public Examinations are scheduled to be held from March 15 to March 31, 2027.

Officials have advised students, parents, and school staff to take note of the revised holiday schedule and important academic dates while planning for the upcoming school year.