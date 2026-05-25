Travis Head’s Wife Reveals Online Abuse After Virat Kohli IPL Incident

The on-field tension between Virat Kohli and Travis Head during the IPL 2026 clash between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bengaluru has continued to generate attention even after the match ended.

The incident took place during the May 22 encounter when Kohli and Head were seen involved in a heated exchange on the field. The situation attracted massive reactions online, especially after fans noticed that Kohli appeared to avoid a handshake with the Australian batter after the match.

Now, Travis Head’s wife Jessica has spoken about the negative impact the controversy has had on their close circle. According to her, several friends and family members have been subjected to online trolling and abusive messages on social media platforms following the incident.

Jessica revealed that the reactions went beyond criticism of the players and eventually targeted people connected to their families as well. Her comments have sparked discussions among cricket fans regarding toxic behaviour and online harassment linked to sporting rivalries.

The clash between Kohli and Head quickly became one of the most talked-about moments from the IPL 2026 season. Videos and screenshots from the exchange spread widely across social media, leading to intense debates among supporters of both teams.

Despite the controversy, both players remain key figures for their respective franchises heading into the crucial playoff stage of the tournament. While RCB secured a strong finish in the league stage, SRH also qualified for the playoffs after an impressive campaign.

The latest episode once again highlights how social media reactions surrounding high-profile cricket rivalries can sometimes cross limits, affecting not only players but also their families and close friends.

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