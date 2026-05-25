Single Raju Title and Glimpse Launched by Director Venu Udugula

Another beautiful rural love story is all set to entertain Telugu audiences. Titled ‘Single Raju’, the film stars Vishwas, Mounika, and Divya in lead roles and is being directed by young filmmaker S.S. Varma. With its unique title already creating curiosity among movie lovers, the title poster and glimpse of the film were grandly launched at Prasad Labs, Hyderabad.

Director and producer Venu Udugula attended the event as the chief guest. He officially unveiled the title poster and released the glimpse of ‘Single Raju’.

Speaking on the occasion, Venu Udugula said, “I like both S.S. Varma and Vishwas very much. The moment I heard the story, I found it very interesting. They started this project with great determination and are making it wonderfully. The entire team is working very hard, and I wholeheartedly wish the film becomes a big success.”

Director S.S. Varma said, “This film would not have been possible without the support of Venu Udugula anna. More than me, my parents worked hard for this movie. I strongly believe ‘Single Raju’ will stand out as a complete entertainer that will surely impress the audience.”

Hero Vishwas said, “Director S.S. Varma and all of us are making this film with great passion. During the village schedule, everyone there supported us wholeheartedly. We request audiences to encourage and support our movie.”

Heroines Mounika and Divya said, “We are confident that everyone will like our film. The story, set against a village backdrop, has all the entertaining elements. Thanks to our director and the entire team for their support.”

The ‘broken heart’ emoji seen in the title logo hints that the movie is being made as a youthful love entertainer. With its rural backdrop and interesting concept, the film has already generated curiosity among audiences. The makers are expected to officially announce more details about the cast and other updates soon.