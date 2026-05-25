Bank Holiday Tomorrow, May 26, For This Reason

Banks in Tripura will remain closed on Tuesday, May 26, on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Kazi Nazrul Islam, as per the Reserve Bank of India’s holiday calendar.

The holiday will apply to all public and private sector bank branches operating in the state. Customers planning to visit bank branches for transactions or other services are advised to complete their work in advance to avoid inconvenience.

Kazi Nazrul Islam, popularly known as the “Rebel Poet,” is widely celebrated for his contributions to Bengali literature, music and India’s freedom movement. His birth anniversary is observed in several eastern states with cultural and literary events.

Despite the branch closure, customers will continue to have access to digital banking services, including internet banking, mobile banking, ATM withdrawals and UPI-based transactions. Banks have advised customers to use online platforms for urgent financial services during the holiday.