Bakrid 2026 Holiday: Eid al-Adha on May 27 or May 28?

Confusion over the Bakrid holiday date has now been cleared, with most parts of India set to celebrate Eid al-Adha, also known as Bakrid or Id-ul-Zuha, on Thursday, May 28, 2026. The decision follows announcements by religious bodies confirming that the crescent moon marking the beginning of Dhul-Hijjah was not sighted earlier this week.

However, Jammu and Kashmir will observe the festival a day earlier on May 27, based on local moon-sighting traditions and announcements by regional religious authorities.

Centre Revises Holiday Notification

Following the updated moon-sighting confirmation, the Centre revised the official holiday schedule for Eid al-Adha. The Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) issued a notification stating that Central Government offices in Delhi and New Delhi will remain closed on May 28 instead of May 27.

The Supreme Court of India also modified its holiday calendar accordingly. As per the revised circular, the court and registry will function normally on May 27, while cases originally listed for May 28 will now be taken up a day earlier.

Telangana and Andhra Pradesh Shift Holiday Date

The governments of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh have also shifted the Bakrid public holiday to May 28 after religious scholars confirmed the moon was not sighted.

The Sadar Majlis-e-Ulama-e-Deccan, a prominent religious body based in Telangana, announced that Eid al-Adha would be celebrated on May 28 as the month of Dhul-Qa'dah completed 30 days.

In Andhra Pradesh, the state government not only revised the holiday date but also rescheduled several Intermediate Public Advanced Supplementary Examinations that were originally planned for May 28. The affected exams have now been postponed to June 5 and June 12.

NSE to Remain Closed on May 28

The National Stock Exchange had already listed May 28 as a trading holiday for Eid al-Adha. As a result, stock market operations will remain suspended on Thursday across the country.

Jammu and Kashmir to Celebrate on May 27

While the majority of states will observe Bakrid on May 28, Jammu and Kashmir will celebrate the festival on May 27 in accordance with local religious practices and regional moon-sighting traditions.

The variation in celebration dates is common during Islamic festivals, as different regions may follow separate moon-sighting confirmations.