TGSRTC Installs CCTV Cameras In RTC Buses Across Telangana

Telangana State Road Transport Corporation has introduced a new technology-based security initiative by starting continuous CCTV monitoring inside RTC buses. The project, launched on a pilot basis in the Adilabad region, aims to strengthen passenger safety and improve security during bus travel.

Named ‘Busulo Bharosa’, the initiative focuses on creating a safer travel environment for commuters by keeping every activity inside buses under surveillance throughout the journey.

CCTV Cameras Installed In 175 Buses

As part of the first phase, nearly 175 RTC buses operating in the erstwhile Adilabad district have already been equipped with modern surveillance systems.

Officials stated that cameras have been installed across different sections of the buses to ensure complete coverage of passenger movement. The surveillance setup includes monitoring of the driver’s cabin, entrance areas, footboards, women-reserved seats and rear portions of the buses.

Continuous Monitoring Through RTC Control Rooms

According to RTC authorities, the CCTV system records all passenger activities from the moment they board the bus until the journey ends. The footage can be viewed by drivers and conductors and is also linked directly to RTC control rooms for round-the-clock monitoring.

Officials believe the new system will help identify suspicious individuals, theft gangs and repeat offenders who target passengers in public transport.

The recorded footage is also expected to play a crucial role during accident investigations and emergency situations by providing visual evidence for faster action.

Focus On Women’s Safety

The introduction of CCTV surveillance has received positive feedback from regular commuters, especially women and elderly passengers.

RTC officials said the visible presence of cameras inside buses is expected to reduce incidents of harassment, pickpocketing and inappropriate behaviour, particularly during night travel and long-distance routes.

Passengers expressed hope that the new monitoring system would make RTC services safer and improve confidence in public transport.

Technology-Driven Reforms In TGSRTC

The project has been introduced under the leadership of Y Nagi Reddy, who has been actively promoting technology-based reforms within the corporation.

Officials indicated that if the pilot project receives positive results, the CCTV surveillance system could be expanded to more RTC buses across Telangana in the coming months.

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