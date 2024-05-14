GV Prakash and Singer Saindhavi Getting Divorced, Calls for 'Mental Peace'

Popular music director GV Prakash Kumar and singer Saindhavi, who have been going through a rough phase in their marriage, have announced their parting. The couple announced their separation after 11 years of togetherness. Singer Saindhavi and music director GV Prakash took to social media to share this news and asked the fans, media to respect their privacy.

Prakash and Saindhavi had been in love since childhood and exchanged vows in 2013. Seven years later, they welcomed their baby girl, Anvi. Last year, Saindhavi, a playback singer, took to Instagram to celebrate their 10th wedding anniversary, where she poured out her heart and portrayed the love she had for the music composer and actor.

The duo broke the news to the public on their Instagram handle and requested privacy and support during this tough phase of their lives. They also emphasized that this decision was made to prioritize the mental peace and health of both individuals and to preserve the mutual respect they have for each other. GV Prakash Kumar, who is the nephew of the globally recognized and Oscar-winning music composer AR Rahman, and his wife Saindhavi have played pivotal roles in the production of several chart-topping hits.

Prakash and Saindhavi have many projects coming up. Prakash has works in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi, including Vikram’s Thangalaan, Kangana Ranaut’s Emergency, Akshay Kumar’s Sarfira, Nithiin’s Robin Hood, Surya’s yet-to-be-titled film, and more. He will also act in Idimuzhakkam, 13, Kalvan, and Dear. Saindhavi will play her part as a singer in a few Tamil and Telugu projects like Wah, Vaarayo Vennilave, and Party later this year.