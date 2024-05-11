Why was Jyotika Away from Bollywood for 27 Years?

The "Shaitaan" actress Jyotika comes back on screen with a new project alongside actors Rajkumar Rao and Alaya F for Tushar Hiranandani's "Srikanth." Jyotika's recent success in the Bollywood industry, "Shaitaan," was a Bollywood film she did after 27 years.

Jyotika made her debut in the Hindi industry with the movie "Doli Saja Ke Rakhna" in the 90s. Unfortunately, it turned out to be a miss, and the actor moved south. Assuming that she was a South Indian actress and would not be interested in working for Bollywood anymore, Hindi filmmakers did not approach her.

Jyotika also mentions that the Hindi film industry runs based on formulas and that's why one's first film needs to do well to get more offers. Her recent work "Shaitaan," alongside R Madhavan and Ajay Devgan, was a hit in the box office, amounting to a worldwide collection of 200 crores with a budget that was 130 crores lesser.

The movie "Srikanth" revolves around the storyline of a visually impaired industrialist who changed their fate and triumphs in life. It garnered positive reviews.

On personal front, Jyotika and Suriya's daughter Diya secured top marks in the Tamil Nadu state Intermediate exams.

