Pawan Kalyan, Wife Anna Do Pooja in Kashi Vishwanath Temple

Pawan Kalyan, the actor-turned-politician, and his wife visited the Sri Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi to perform special prayers. They were in Varanasi to attend Prime Minister Narendra Modi's nomination. Pawan is in the election fray from the Pithapuram Assembly constituency in Andhra Pradesh. He had lost in both the Bhimavaram and Gajuwaka Assembly constituencies in the 2019 general elections.

This time, Pawan wants to win by hook or crook as it's a do-or-die situation for his political career and his party Janasena. However, reports indicate that YSRCP MLA Candidate Vanga Geetha has more winning chances. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy wrapped up the election campaign in Pithapuram, where he criticized Pawan Kalyan for his opportunistic politics. He also announced to make Vanga Geetha as Deputy Chief Minister.

Pawan Kalyan and TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu were invited by the NDA alliance to attend the nomination. Pawan Kalyan and Naidu accompanied Modi during the filing of nomination papers. Pawan Kalyan expressed confidence that Modi would become Prime Minister for the third consecutive time.

Pawan recently courted controversy as he took his wife Anna Lezhneva along with him inside the polling station where he cast his vote in Mangalagiri. This led to widespread news as Pawan allegedly violated the election code.